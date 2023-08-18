Drake gifts socks to Fat Joe after his 'jealousy' remarks about rapper

Drake surprised the All the Way Up rapper with the most disgusting gift — a pair of men's black dress socks — forcing Fat Joe to participate in a somewhat depressing unpacking.



Recent remarks made by Fat Joe about being "jealous" of Drizzy because of his lavish lifestyle are thought to be the inspiration for the apparent joke.

On Instagram, Fat Joe, who turns 53 on August 19, shared the early birthday gift he got from Drake. According to USA Today, the Hotline Bling singer sent him a box marked "Stake," which is the name of the Australian-Curaçaoan online gambling business that Drake, 36, is rumoured to be a backer in.

"You can’t make this s--- up," Joe said in the Instagram video as he unboxed the gift and read the accompanying message out loud. "'Congratulations Fat Joe, it’s your birthday. You got a present from Stake.' Stake, a.k.a. my brother Drake’s company."

"What a beautiful package. Oh my God, let me see what they gave us," Fat Joe resumed as he lifted the lid of the glossy black box to see black socks coined with the message "Stake: Fat Joe's Socks."



"Fat Joe socks. Yo, this is the most disrespectful s--- I’ve ever seen in my life. Yo Stake, yo Drake! I said I don’t have a sock or croissant. Goddamn, be careful what you wish for. Thank you. It’s the thought that counts," he said.

He still thanked Drake for the gag gift in the caption of his post. "Thank you @champagnepapi and @stake for my precious 1 of 1 socks," he wrote.

This appears after Fat Joe facetiously stated in July during an Instagram Live session that he was "jealous" of the Certified Lover Boy rapper's jet-set lifestyle as he triggered up the rumour that Drake was allegedly gifted his "Air Drake" Boeing 767 cargo plane and the specially-designed diamond ring once worn by late rapper Tupac Shakur and bought at auction for $1 million.