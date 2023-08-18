A-list celebrities gather to celebrate Robert De Niro's birthday including Leonardo DiCaprio

Robert De Niro celebrates 80th birthday

Robert De Niro is celebrating another year of life, and some of Hollywood's biggest personalities attended the celebration.



On Thursday, the Casino actor turned 80, and his family and close friends descended on New York for a celebratory dinner. Tiffany Chen, De Niro's girlfriend, was also present on his special day.

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell were spotted entering De Niro's restaurant on a date night. Famous film director Francis Ford Coppola was also present to wish The Godfather actor a happy birthday.

According to People magazine, George Lucas, the inventor of the Star Wars franchise, Pulp Fiction star Christopher Walken, and civil rights crusader Al Sharpton were also included in the birthday dinner.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrived in a vintage red BMW and parked it himself, adding to the star-studded guest list. Chazz Palminteri, De Niro's A Bronx Tale co-star, also attended the event.

Martin Scorsese, a frequent collaborator, also attended the birthday dinner, signing autographs on his way in and out of the restaurant.

David Blaine appeared on a motorbike with sunglasses on. Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski also attended.

Earlier in the day, his daughter Drena De Niro celebrated her father's birthday with a touching social media post.

"Happy 80 you know who!" Drena added to a repost of a black-and-white portrait that Debi Mazar uploaded to Instagram. "Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight!" the Younger alum captioned the photo.