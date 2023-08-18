Taylor Swift releases special edition of re-recorded 1989 album: Deets here

Taylor Swift announced 1989 Taylor's Version on August 9

Taylor Swift announced the release of a special edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) available on Vinyl.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, the Lover singer revealed the Sunrise Boulevard Vinyl Edition of her re-recorded version of 1989 is available to buy on her website for the next 48 hours.

“Allow me to introduce…The 1989 (my version) Sunrise Boulevard Vinyl Edition,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a cover photo of the album.

“Available on my site for the next 48 hours,” Swift added.

1989 (Taylor’s Version): What to Know

The singer-songwriter announced the release of her next re-recorded project at the last concert in the U.S. in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Fans had already speculated the prospective announcement following a string of easter eggs presented by Swift throughout the last few shows of her Eras tour.

In the Instagram announcement, the Grammy-winner acknowledged, the 2014 album “changed my life in countless ways,” calling it her “most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done.”

She also revealed the album will contain 5 From the Vault tracks, claiming they’re so “so insane,” she couldn’t believe “they were ever left behind.”



Much to fans’ delight, the album is coming out on Oct. 27, paying homage to the release date of the original album in 2014.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is still available to pre-order from her website.