Salma Hayek Pinault surprising revelation about first red carpet event in Hollywood

Salma Hayek Pinault’s surprising revelation about first red carpet event in Hollywood

Salma Hayek Pinault has recently reflected on her first red carpet appearance earlier in her acting career in Hollywood.



Speaking to W magazine, the Desperado actress revealed she didn’t have designer options at the time, therefore, she had to don a “men’s suit” during red carpet event.

“I didn't have any connections,” she told the outlet.

Salman mentioned, “The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man's suit because no one else gave me anything to wear.”

The Black Mirror actress recalled her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, The Birdcage, which took place at Mann Village Theatre in California in March 1996.

During the event, Salma wore a black shirt with a dark-coloured suit.

Earlier, Salma shared this experience in an interview with Vogue India in 2021.

The actress disclosed that she could not find designers to dress her for the event because at the time, she wasn’t popular in the industry.

“I'm Mexican. I'm also very short, which doesn't help with the weight and doesn't help with the design,” she stated.

However, Salma added, “You know, I was ingenious. I took chances. I met someone at Hugo Boss, who was the only connection I had, so I wore man suits for a while.”