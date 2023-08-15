Prince Harry, Meghan Markle named in vile racist messages

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been dragged into horrific messages sent by former police officers via social media platform.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were named in vile racist text sent by six former Metropolitan police officers on WhatsApps, according to a new report.



The six men, all of whom were at some point attached to a unit offering protection to the Palace of Westminster, have reportedly been charged with sending grossly offensive racist messages via the mobile application.

BBC Newsnight investigation prompted a probe by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards. Some of messages shared in the chat were allegedly about the US-based couple who stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.

The investigation revealed that inappropriate communications were shared within a closed WhatsApp group between August 2018 and September 2022.

The officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 7.

"As soon as we were made aware of these allegations we acted to launch an investigation. I am pleased that following the determined work of officers we have been able to secure these charges," said Commander James Harman, who leads the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

