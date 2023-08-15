Gisele Bundchen shares key tip for successful modelling career

File Footage

Gisele Bundchen has recently shared key tip for successful career in the modelling industry.



Speaking to Vogue Brazil for August 2023 cover issue, the supermodel, who also posed for stunning photoshoot, said that it’s important to take your profession seriously.

“I was true to my values and my essence,” continued the 43-year-old.

Bundchen added, “I always gave my best, I took the profession seriously and I was always very professional.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the model also addressed her divorce from Tom Brady as he’s moved on with model Irina Shayk.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way,” claimed Bundchen.

Last year was tough for Bundchen as she experienced anxiety and panic attacks after her painful split from Brady in October 2022.

However, she took help through therapy and breathing techniques that kept her sane in life.

Bundchen mentioned, “Thank God, I have not had any more panic attacks, and when I feel a wave of anxiety coming on, I resort to breathing techniques.”

“It has helped me to have a much healthier and balanced lifestyle,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bundchen and Brady share two children, one son, Benjamin, 13, and a daughter, Vivian, 9.

He also has a 15-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.