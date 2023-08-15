Jamie Foxx regrets split from ex Katie Holmes following major health scare

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes first met in 2006

Jamie Foxx’s latest tragedy made the actor second-guess some of his choices.

The Ray actor is reportedly keen to win back his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes, nearly four years after their split.

According to sources, the actor couldn’t replicate the connection he shared with Holmes with any of his flames, prompting him to regret the breakup soon after it happened.

“Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie,” the insider told RadarOnline. “Their chemistry was off the charts.”

“It was a romance born of passion but became so much more,” the source continued. “In hindsight, Jamie can’t believe he let her slip through his fingers.”

Foxx and Holmes first met during a Monday Night Football game in 2006, however, the twosome only romantically linked in the mid-2010s.

Despite being linked in 2013, the pair didn’t confirm their relationship until two years later.

The couple made their red-carpet debut together at the Met Gala in 2019, before splitting a few months later.

In April The Amazing Spiderman 2 actor was rushed to a hospital after suffering a medical complication on the set of his upcoming Netflix comedy with Cameron Diaz, Back in Action.

Details of the health scare had been kept under wraps until Foxx posted a video on his social media, in which he addressed the ordeal.

While he didn’t clarify what exactly happened to him, the actor did affirm that he “went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work.”