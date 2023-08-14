Sofia Vergara dresses for revenge after Joe Manganiello’s first outing amid divorce

Sofia Vergara stunned in a skintight blue dress as she attended sister Veronica Vergara’s birthday Saturday night in the midst of navigating her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family alum, 51, was spotted at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah, accompanied by her niece, Claudia Vergara, her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and friend Margarita Heilbron as they celebrated Veronica’s big day.

Vergara had visibly taken off her wedding band during the birthday celebrations.

The outing came mere hours after the Magic Mike XXL actor, 46, stepped out in Los Angeles while carrying the former couple’s dog Bubbles.

Manganiello showed off his toned physique in a Pittsburgh vest and bandana-patterned shorts paired white sneakers, with his wedding band evidently gone. The Spider-Man actor had not been seen in public before the outing since their divorce filing.

The exes announced their divorce on July 18, telling Page Six that they have made the “difficult decision” to split. In the divorce filing, the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” for the break up.

Following Vergara’s family gathering, the celebrations seemed to have continued on to the next day, as the Columbian actress took to her Instagram to share poolside stories of chilling out with her family.

In her IG post, she also shared a homely get-together, where all the members of the family sat in their comfy corner with their blankets. She captioned the sweet carousel as “Summer nights,” while adding three heart emojis alongside it.

The pair had a prenuptial agreement in place before Manganiello filed for divorce. Their shared assets and debts will be divided based on the “the terms of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement” and their prenup will determine spousal support.



While the exes have not announced the reason for the split a source told Page Six that their marriage ended in part because they disagreed on the topic of children.

The Colombian actress shares son Manolo, 31, with first husband Joe Gonzalez, while Manganiello has no children yet.