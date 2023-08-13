Morgan Wallen ditched his mullet, fans shocked

Morgan Wallen's 'no more mullet' look.

Morgan Wallen made waves as he brought his One Night At A Time tour to Ohio Stadium on August 11.

Morgan Wallen famed for his iconic mullet, unveiled a striking new look that left fans astonished during the first night of his consecutive performances in Columbus, Ohio.



The charismatic Last Night singer showcased what seemed to be a cleanly shaved head, marking a departure from his signature mullet.

Video footage captured Wallen's performance at the event was shared via the Schottenstein Center's official Instagram, offering a close-up view of the artist's dramatic hair transformation.

Underneath a baseball cap, Wallen's fresh hairstyle took center stage, revealing a buzzcut that stood in stark contrast to his well-known mullet.

Morgan Wallen opens up about haircut decision onstage.

The 30-year-old's evolution in appearance has sparked conversations among fans, as his hairdo became an integral part of his identity in the world of country music.

Why did Morgan Wallen shave his mullet?

Morgan Wallen took a moment to address the crowd about his new look.



A TikTok video captured the moment, where Wallen shared, "And before we get any further, I didn’t like the long hair anymore, so I shaved it off."

Wallen's journey with the mullet was not merely a fashion choice, but a tribute to his father.

In an October 2019 interview, he unveiled the origin story of his iconic look, "When my dad was my age, he had a mullet, and I wanted to try it,"

"I went back home to my parents’ house for a holiday, and I ended up looking at photo albums, just trying to take a trip down memory lane,” he added.

"When they got married, my dad had a mullet. Me and my dad are very similar people — he’s one of my best friends — so I was like, Man, if Dad could do it, I will do it."

