Britney Spears ‘approved’ sons’ move to Hawaii and reconnected before they left

Britney Spears had reconnected with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, before they moved to Hawaii.

According to an insider cited by Page Six, Federline’s lawyer said that the Grammy-winning musician spoke with her sons “probably a couple of weeks ago” before relocating to Hawaii. However, he is now unsure if they have remained in contact since then.

Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, reportedly moved to Hawaii with their father and the rest of their family two weeks ago after the Hold Me Closer singer “approved” the move, despite being “sad” and “disappointed.”

Currently, the state of Hawaii has been engulfed in largest natural disaster in state history, as claimed by Governor Josh Green.

The wildfires that started raging in the US State have claimed the lives of at least 55 and displaced thousands of residents and tourists.

A source also told Page Six that Spears’ boys have dealt with some “trauma” due to the wildfires that have ravaged the Aloha State this week, shortly after their move.

“[They are] not personally [affected], but there’s people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic,” the attorney told the outlet.

For the unversed, Spears had strained ties with her sons but things got worse after her Federline and their boys appeared in an interview with ITV in September 2022.

During the ITV interview Jayden revealed his and his brother’s relationship with their mother. He shared that he had an issue with the singer’s social media presence.

“It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention,” he confessed. “This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.”

He added that their relationship “could be 100% fixed, but I think it can take a lot of time and effort.” He concluded, “I really wanna see her again.”