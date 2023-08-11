Oprah Winfrey comes forward to help those affected by overwhelming Hawaii wildfires

Oprah Winfrey has recently come forward to help residents affected by the devastating Hawaii wildfires.



On August 10, the former talk show host offered personal support and donations by handing out essential supplies to the people sheltering at the War Memorial Stadium in Maui, which had turned into an evacuation centre at the moment.

Speaking to BBC, Oprah said, “It’s a little overwhelming, you know. But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can.”

Oprah, who is also a resident of Maui, continued, “So I came earlier, just to see what people needed, and then went shopping because often you make donations of clothes or whatever, and it's not really what people need.”

“So, I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases,” added the philanthropist.

Not only Oprah, the Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who is a Hawaii native, also showed his support to the people impacted by the wildfire.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Jason wrote, “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana [family] on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires.”

Meanwhile, the actor also requested the people to “stay safe” in a statement released to the media.



“I urge everyone to stay safe and heed the advice of local authorities. Let us all do our part to prevent the further spread of the fires and support those on the front lines, working tirelessly to protect our homes and natural treasures,” he stated.