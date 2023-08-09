Prince Harry’s ‘transformation’ in Japan drops major clue on business end

Prince Harry touched down in Tokyo, Japan, for a solo trip without his wife Meghan Markle on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Duke of Sussex will be attending the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Japanese capital and then will head to a charity polo match in Singapore.

The youngest son of King Charles was dressed in a casual attire, consisting of a black polo shirt over jeans, and he wore a baseball cap with a Archewell Foundation logo. He was joined by his pal Nacho Figueras, an Argentine polo player, looked in a cheery mood unlike the past years where he has noticeably looked glum.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Daniela Elser expressed her surprise over this ‘transformation’ of the Duke of Sussex, 38, albeit a welcome one.

Analysing the details of ‘the duke’s smile’, Elser explained that “all of this matters because the reappearance of Old Harry, with that heart-melting, easy grin and all this happiness, on display even when he’s doing nothing but walking through an airport, throws into stark relief that Thundercloud Harry of recent years.”

She also pondered that Harry, who had his “usual glowering disposition, tension seemingly coiling just barely under the skin, as he was forced to make nice (or make not outrageously rude) when faced with a phalanx of TV crews and photographers,” that must allude to things turning around for the Sussexes following the slew of their business fails.

Elser speculated, “if we have not seen this chirpy Harry for so long, just how happy might Harry be with his shiny US career?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently bought $3 million rights for a book to adapt into a Netflix movie. Harry will also be heading to film his documentary in South Africa, meanwhile Meghan has signed with WME to reportedly to resume a Hollywood career.