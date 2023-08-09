Prince Harry receives year's big snub from King Charles amid his trip to Japan

Prince Harry, who landed in Japane on Tuesday, seemingly received year's big snub from King Charles.

The Duke's 'His Royal Highness' title has reportedly been removed from royal family's website. Harry's page was updated to remove references to his "His Royal Highness" title.

On Friday, Express reported that Harry was still being called "His Royal Highness" in his bio.

The outlet noticed on Tuesday that the page had been updated to remove the two references to the title. Both references were tied to King Charles III's younger son Harry's work to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in 2016.

The title is now replaced with "the Duke or the Duke of Sussex", although Harry did not receive his dukedom from the late Queen until his May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

The royal family's website has seemingly not been completely updated following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The outlet pointed out last week, Queen Elizabeth was still referred to as the current monarch, King Charles was called "the Prince of Wales" and Queen Camilla was still being styled as "the Duchess of Cornwall."

Buckingham Palace said in a statement said: "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family."

It added: "Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

The Sussexes have often introduced themselves as simply "Harry" and "Meghan," since they stepped down as senior working royals.



Prince Harry retained his place in the line of succession to the throne. Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, he holds the fifth spot after brother Prince William and his three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Meghan and Harry's children, Archie and Lili, had changes to their titles when King Charles became king following her mother's death in September. The palace updated the royal family's official website in March to reflect Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's titles after they were previously styled as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor."