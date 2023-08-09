Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall got married before tragic death?

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall were together for eight years

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall reportedly exchanged vows in a non-legally binding ceremony in an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas in 2017.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, the Bird Box actress could be seen dancing the night away with her late boyfriend, whom she declared "the love of my life," after the ceremony among close friends and family.

Randall passed away last week following a private 3-year battle with ALS – a neurological disorder affecting motor skills.

For the heart-warming ceremony, Bullock dressed in a kaftan paired with flip flops on her feet and braided hair to go with it.

Meanwhile, Randall, who first met Bullock during her son’s birthday party in 2015, sported a white shirt and black pants with flip flops.

As per a friend, the pair "really did this for the children," to "kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing."

According to the outlet, Bullock’s adopted kids, Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, started calling Bryan's dad after the ceremony.

Reports circulating only weeks prior to the model-turned-photographer’s death revealed the pair were experiencing a rough patch in their relationship over Bullock’s reluctance to commit to marriage.

However, insiders revealed after Bryan’s death that the duo was "more together than ever," detailing the actress’ unwavering support for her partner up until his demise.

They spilled that Bullock was also funding Randall’s medical expenses as well as the round-the-clock care the latter required.