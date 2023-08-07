Christine McGuinness looks incredible as she poses in sizzling red dress 

Christine McGuinness looked incredible as she posed in a series of sizzling snaps showcasing her sizzling figure in a racy red dress and shared a sweet snap with her mother Joanne in Spain on Monday.
The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 35, showed off her ample cleavage as she slipped into a plunging bodycon dress that showcased her slender physique.
She flaunted her surgically-enhanced breasts in a tight-fitted ensemble as she posed against the idyllic backdrop.
The reality star, who has been enjoying a relaxing holiday with her mother, showcased her impeccable figure as she posed up a storm on her balcony.
Christine also shared a sweet selfie with Joanne who also opted for a red attire as they enjoyed their last few days in Majorca.
She captioned her post: 'A little mini break with my mum in Majorca time with just the two of us has been lovely.
'I'm so grateful she's here, happy and healthy.'
Their mother-daughter trip comes after Joanne's breast cancer battle, following her diagnosis in 2020.
