BTS Suga breaks down during on-stage performance ahead of military enlistment

BTS Suga will officially be heading to his obligatory military service as his agency made the official announcement.

On Monday, August 7, Suga’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement regarding it. The 30-year-old musician had cancelled the postponement of his mandatory military service and initiated the process.

“We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the statement read.

The statement further requested fans for their “continued love and support” for Suga “until he completes his military service and safely returns.”

The agency added that it will “spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

Before the announcement was officially made, Suga broke down in tears during the final concert of BTS ‘D-Day’ World Tour in Seoul. He had hosted a 3-day concert to conclude his solo tour which started in April, following the release of his first official solo album D-Day.

On the last day, he was joined by BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM. Jin and J-hope, who are currently on leave from their military service, also attended the concert.

In the videos shared from the concert, the singer looked visibly emotional as he found himself unable to stop his tears. He stopped several times to collect himself before continuing onto his performance.

BTS ARMY showered their support and love for the singer.

“Please don’t cry, it breaks my heart,” wrote one user.

Another added, “I’m not even a fan, why am I bursting into tears?”

One more user said, “Everyone there ended up crying.”