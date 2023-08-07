Prince Harry set for big adventure in Africa with his son Archie

Prince Harry is seemingly following in his wife Meghan Markle's footsteps to stay in the spotlight as he's reportedly planning to take his four-year-old son Archie to Africa with him to make memories.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to head to Africa to make a new documentary for Netflix, is reportedly planning to make up for his son missing the King's Coronation by taking him on an unforgettable trip.

King Charles III's younger son Harry has never made a secret of his love for Africa and the bond seems to get stronger as the years go by. Prince William's brother travelled to Kenya and stayed on Kiwayu Island in the Indian Ocean when he was a child.

Meghan's hubby Harry has long said he "feels more myself" in Africa and he once revealed his dream job would be over there.

The Duke once said: "I'd probably live in Africa," said Harry. "I'd like to spend all my time out there... As a job, it would probably be a safari guide." And now the Duke is excited to get back to where he feels most "at peace".

"He's always wanted to show his kids the continent that has been so special to him for so many years. It's here he's felt close to his mum where he followed in her footsteps, and it's almost a familial right that he gets the joy of showing Africa to his son," a source tells Woman's Day magazine.