Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez accused of killing best friend’s father

Hip-Hop star Royce Cornell accused of murder in Gulfport, Mississippi shooting.

Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, more popularly known by his stage name Ugly God, has been accused of killing his bestfriend's father.



Gulfport, Mississippi was shaken by a tragic shooting incident on June 29, as police responded to reports of gunfire just before noon.

Authorities discovered lifeless body of 50-year-old Renaldo Delavallade inside a vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds.

While the police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody and cooperating with detectives, several of Delavallade's family members took to social media to point fingers at Davison-Rodriguez.

On TikTok, a video circulated showing an alleged police report, where the rapper was listed as the suspect, charged with killing Delavallade using a small-caliber handgun.

Disturbingly, the social media post also claimed that Davison-Rodriguez has been brazenly bragging about his alleged involvement in the incident.

Allegations surfaced suggesting that Davison-Rodriguez's uncle, a judge in the city, has shielded him from prosecution.

TikTok has become a platform for discussions and public outcry. @tyzlyfe, an account believed to be connected to Delavallade's sister, expressed heartbreak and frustration over the justice system's handling of the case.

The account implied that the Water singer had avoided consequences due to his uncle's position as Judge Damon Reese, who reportedly took the bench in December 2022 after years of working with the Harrison County Public Defender's Office.



