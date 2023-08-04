Prince Harry seems fed up with his 'repeated nonsense' about royal family

Prince Harry seems fed up with his 'repeated nonsense' about his own people as he's reportedly desperate to rejoin them.



The Duke of Sussex is seemingly regretting his hasty decision of saying goodbye to the royal family as he's reportedly realising that his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are losing special relationship.

King Charles III's younger son Harry misses his UK-based family "more than ever" as his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate enjoy a family holiday, a royal expert claims.

Harry is said to be a little sad that he's missing out on what the royals are getting up to this summer.



Meghan Markle's hubby loved spending the summer in England and he hoped that "his children would have a special relationship with their cousins" in the same way he did with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to royal author and expert Katie Nicholl.

Harry's kids have a "very different" relationship with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since the family moved to the US.

Usually the entire family would be enjoying a holiday in Norfolk at the Sandringham estate, but instead Harry and Meghan are said to be "trying to rescue their ailing brand".

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently spent some time at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, with their children and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.



"I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the UK for the summer," Nicholl told Closer Magazine.

Reacting to reports, some royal fans and critics say "it suggests as Harry is fed up with his repeated nonsense about his own people."