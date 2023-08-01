Oprah Winfrey calls Beyoncé performance ‘the most extraordinary show’: Watch

Oprah Winfrey has recently gushed over Beyoncé and called her performance “the most extraordinary thing” she’s ever experienced.



The former talk show host posted a video clip on Instagram after attending Beyoncé’ Renaissance tour concert in New Jersey on July 31.

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent,” said Oprah.

She mentioned, “That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets.”

“The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it,” asserted the TV personality.

Oprah continued, “I couldn't speak. I couldn't scream. I couldn't...”





She took a pause and after collecting herself, Oprah went on with her review, “I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent.”

In the end, the popular TV host added, “That is like the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen. The most extraordinary show I have ever seen.”

Following her assessment, fans also spoke highly of popstar for her performance.



One wrote, “Beyonce is the greatest performer of her generation. She is also the closest thing we have to a 21st century global music icon. I never doubted these things, but the Renaissance Tour definitely solidifies it.”

Another commented, “Beyoncé doesn’t just put on a concert. It’s an entire jaw dropping production that she and her cast of characters put their whole self into.”