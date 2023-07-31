Cardi B listed as suspect in battery case following nightclub incident

Cardi B made headlines when she threw a microphone towards a fan during a live performance at Drai's nightclub.



The act was in response to the fan throwing liquid at her on stage.

However, this action has now resulted in Cardi B being listed as a suspect in a battery case, and she could potentially face legal consequences for her actions.

The incident was reported to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department by the woman on whom Cardi B hurled the microphone.

According to TMZ, the woman told the police that she was hit by the mic thrown from the stage.

Earlier, it was reported that Cardi B retaliated to a fan (woman) throwing some kind of liquid towards the singer, by throwing a mic towards her.

The mic has reportedly hit two women including the one drink thrower and it hasn't been known which of the women went to police to report the incident.

Before the incident, Cardi and her DJ asked the audience to splash water at her to cool her off but she didn't like whatever the woman threw at her later during the show.

Cardi's rep has not responded to the publications' (TMZ) request for a comment on the incident.

