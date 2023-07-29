Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West, Bianca Censori's smiles away with her stunt

Kim Kardashian teased her ex-husband Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori as the American TV star surprisingly jetted off to Japan, where the rapper was enjoying the honeymoon period with new partner.



Kim's sudden arrival in the Japanese city has sparked reactions from fans who are convinced that the reality star and the Gold Digger hitmaker met up there.

Kardashian's fans believe the American Horror Story star, who arrived in Tokyo with her son Saint, secretly met with West and his new wife after spotting a telling clue in one of her social media posts.

The 42-year-old has shared plenty of snaps from her trip on social media and even took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of the gorgeous ceiling in the lobby of her hotel.

After doing some digging, fans have worked out she stayed at the Aman Tokyo, also known as A Resort In The Sky. The photos of Kim's hotel was shared to her fan page on Reddit alongside Kanye appearing to be stood in the same hotel.

Sharing the pictures, one fan penned: "Kim posted a picture inside the hotel Kanye has been staying at for the past few months in Japan."

In the comments, other people started speculating that the former couple secretly met up.

"This is how the rich coparent," one fan said.

Another wrote: "Or maybe she brought the kids to see him," while a third person added: "They are coparents.

"It would be completely understandable if she decided to not let her children go visit their father alone in a different country, especially considering her robbery and PTSD from it."

However others disagreed, with one person writing: "I think she wants people to think he wants her back. And she wants him to be jealous. But no one is buying it. This reeks of desperation and pathetic. She's trying to make something that isn't there."

Kim was spotted dining at the popular restaurant Wagyumafia where she was treated to a special menu. She then bought some luxury items from the Chrome Hearts shop. Meanwhile, Kanye and Bianca were seen enjoying a sumo tournament. Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori, and her parents also joined them for part of the trip.