Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt set to make big announcement about their next step

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have reportedly decided to end their bitter legal war.

Jolie and Pitt have made up their minds to "settle bitter winery dispute out of court", it has been claimed.

Jolie and Pitt, who enjoyed 12 years of life together before announcing their divorce in 2016, have been locked in a battle over the business after the Maleficent actress sold her share. Now, the pair is thought to be moving forward.



Legal documents were filed last week showing that both the celebrities have agreed to mediation over the property, instead of taking things to court, according to DailyMail.

The mom-of-six is reportedly willing to attend a settlement conference, while her estranged husband has appointed a ‘provisional administrator’ for the sprawling estate in the south of France – 15 years after they purchased it.

An independent figure will reportedly assess the Chateau and hopefully help negotiations between Pitt and the subsidiary of the Stoli Group, after Jolie sold her half to boss Yuri Shefler in 2021.

They initially bought the property together for €25 million in 2008, and worked with winemaker Marc Perrin to establish an international best-selling rose brand.

Years after their split, Angelina sold her share, something her ex claims he was notified of the move in a press release, accusing her of trying to keep him ‘in the dark’.

Jolie and Pitt, also known as Brangelina, made their relationship official in January, 2006, and share children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne together. The two married in April, 2012, after seven years of dating – but eventually split in 2016, and are still discussing a custody agreement regarding their family.