Sinéad O’Connor’s 'last will' to children revealed?

Almost two years before her death, Sinéad O’Connor already told her children what to do after her passing

Sinéad O'Connor's sudden death has shocked the world, leaving many still reeling from the shock. But, interestingly, the singer has already instructed her four children on what to do if she ended up six feet under.

During her 2021's People interview, the Irish singer said, I've always instructed my children since they were very small, 'If your mother drops dead tomorrow before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don't start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is."

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer revealed that she alerted her kids about the protection of her legacy, including music and assets, to help them avoid repeating the mistakes others do.

"When the artists are dead, they're much more valuable than when they're alive," she continued.

"Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it's kind of gross what record companies do."

The pop icon also added that she "came away not liking [Prince] very much" after recording his song "Nothing Compares 2 U," but she still extended her sympathy to him after the industry treatment of him after he died in 2016.

The late musician signaled some record companies' indifference to the singers' wish not to release some of their tracks that they find 'uncomfortable.' But she believed the labels often release them for monetary gains.

"One of the things that's a great bugbear with me, I get very angry when I think of it, is the fact that they're raping his vault."

O'Connor's death came 18 months later of her son, Shane, 17, suicide.