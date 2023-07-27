Shay Mitchell stuns in corset top at Drake’s party

Shay Mitchell stunned in a corset top at Drake’s party

Shay Mitchell looked as stunning as ever as she attended Drake’s New York City party held at the Dream Downtown. The Pretty Little Liars star was seen arriving at the party alongside Scott Disick and Jaden Smith.

She was the striking image of a star in a glitter corset top and black cargo pants which she paired with clear heels. For accessories, she opted for a black baseball cap.

In a similar fashion, Scott Disick went for a pair of grey cargo pants, a red baseball cap and a black jacket.

Keeping on with the laidback theme, Jaden Smith donned a black raincoat with dark trousers as well as white sneakers.

The star-studded party comes after Drake had a touching moment with his mother while he gave a performance at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The 36-year-old singer, whose birth name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is in the middle of his It's All A Blur tour and decided to bring his mother along to his New York City concert.

He opted to bring her on stage and serenaded her with the song Look What You’ve Done from the album Take Care by Drizzy. As he finished up the song, his mother grew emotional and the pair shared a loving hug.