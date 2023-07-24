Jill Talley speaks out amidst confusion over Ariana Grande's relationship with Tom Kenny

Jill Talley, the wife of Tom Kenny, the voice actor for SpongeBob SquarePants, has addressed the rumors circulating online regarding her husband and singer Ariana Grande.

The confusion began when an Instagram post questioned whether Ariana Grande was dating SpongeBob SquarePants' long-time voice actor, leading to misunderstandings about her relationship status with Ethan Slater, who is Grande's co-star in the Broadway musical Wicked.

The Instagram post that sparked the confusion was from The Cut's page, but it misidentified the person involved. It was actually Ethan Slater, not Tom Kenny, who portrayed SpongeBob in the Broadway musical adaptation.

To put the speculations to rest, Jill Talley intervened in the comments section of The Cut's post and clarified that her husband, Tom Kenny, is not dating Ariana Grande. However, she admitted uncertainty about Ethan Slater's dating status with Grande. Jill spoke fondly of both individuals and even made a lighthearted comment, saying she would "ship" them if they were a couple.

In recent news, it has been confirmed that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are indeed dating. This development followed Ariana's breakup with her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.



Meanwhile, Ethan Slater's estranged wife expressed her sadness over the separation and is now focusing on her role as a mother while trying to move forward.

As the drama surrounding the Wicked co-stars continues to captivate the public's attention, there is growing excitement surrounding Jon M. Chu's upcoming musical adaptation.