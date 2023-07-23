Barbie movie triumphs in Scottish cinemas as Oppenheimer takes backseat

Independent cinemas in Scotland faced a tough choice between two blockbuster films this weekend, sparking an online buzz dubbed 'Barbenheimer.' The highly anticipated Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, went head-to-head with Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer, creating a cinematic clash with distinct genres. Many moviegoers opted for a dramatic double bill, making the competition even fiercer.

However, some smaller Scottish cinemas were compelled to make a decision and select only one film to screen during its opening week. In most cases, Barbie emerged as the winner of this tough choice. Hamish McIntyre, representing Fort William's Highland Cinema, explained, “If you take a big flagship film it has to play on all the bigger screens all day. So we had to pick one. We couldn’t have them both at the same time. So I went for Barbie, because all of the international predictions are that it’s going to be bigger. It’s much more of a summer, family-friendly film."

Some cinema owners like McIntyre expressed relief at not having to deal with the 'Barbenheimer' problem as their theaters exclusively showed Barbie, making the decision straightforward for moviegoers.

Notable cinemas such as the Fraser Centre in Tranent, Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling, Newton Stewart Cinema, Oban Phoenix Cinema, and Dunoon's Studio cinema, joined Highland Cinema in choosing to screen Barbie ahead of Oppenheimer.

Jennie Larney, a programmer at Oban Phoenix Cinema, reported that the decision to show Barbie had paid off, especially during the school holidays, as families flocked to the big screen to enjoy the movie. Though it hadn't reached a full sell-out, the film was attracting significant attention and audience interest.