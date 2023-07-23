Inside Kardashians' Net Worth: Who's The Richest?

The Kardashian-Jenner family is adept at leveraging notoriety and controversy into a billion-dollar empire.

There's no better example that the recent news that Kim Kardashian's game-changing apparel brand Skims company has been valued at a whopping $4 billion, cementing her status as a billionaire mogul.

The reality star, 42, first launched the shapewear line in 2019, and it has since expanded into one of the most popular clothing companies on the globe.

Thanks to the success of her business venture, the reality star has a personal net worth of $1.7 billion - a far cry from the mere $11 million her net worth was valued at when the family's reality show premiered in 2007.

Indeed, since the entire Kardashian-Jenner family found fame through the popularity of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they have all managed to cause significant growth in their financial health.

While Kris Jenner, 67, is no longer topping the list like she did in 2007 with a net worth estimation of $66 million, the momager extraordinaire is reportedly worth a cool $230 million.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was crowned the world's youngest 'self-made billionaire' in 2020 - only to have the title quickly snapped back by Forbes over accusations of fudged numbers.

However, the 25-year-old is still laughing all the way to the bank with an estimated $750 million net worth to date.

Even the family's less impressive earners have seen financial growth that people would dream to have in their own lives.

Reclusive Rob Kardashian may rarely feature on the clan's reality series or make appearances at their public events, but that hasn't stopped him making steady money moves behind the scenes.

Thanks to his sock company Arthur George, a clothing line called Halfway Dead, a soda water collaboration and his hot sauce brand, Grandez, the 36-year-old has a net worth of $10 million.