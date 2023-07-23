Drake gets honest on 'marriage' question in bed interview

Drake has seemingly has a fear of 'dissappoint' his future better-half

Drake is one of the most sought-after bachelors with a rich history of A-list women. But still, the Canadian hip-hop star is not ready to exchange vows.

In a chat with The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, the 36-year-old weighed in on his refusal to settle down.

“I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually,” adding, “I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

Afterwards, the interviewer said the One Dance hitmaker eyed “sleeping around,” over marriage.

But the Grammy winner rapper quickly quashed the notion, saying, “I don’t wanna get married ’cause like, I just don’t wanna disappoint someone.”

The God's Plan also shared the verdict on tying the knot with fellow celebrities, “I probably will not end up marrying someone famous,” the 36-year-old continued.

“Famous people really aren’t that, like, anything — they’re not that intriguing.”

Meanwhile, Drake shares a son, Adonis, with ex-Sophie Brussaux in 2017.