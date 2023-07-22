Dua Lipa shares candid behind-the-scenes photo of ‘Barbie’ cast from premiere

Dua Lipa has a 30 second role as a mermaid inspired Barbie in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Friday to share a mirror selfie that featured her fellow cast members from the recently released Barbie film.

In the photo, the 27-year-old singer can be seen posing alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and Simu Liu in a restroom.

The cast members, who played different versions of Barbie or Ken in the movie, can be seen happily posing for the photo, which was one of several "camera roll randoms" shared by Lipa.

In another photo that Lipa shared, she was seen outside a restaurant wearing a chainmail dress from her co-designed collection with Versace, which she had worn to the London screening of Barbie.

Other photos shared by Lipa included a solo bathroom selfie and some shots of her relaxing on a bed after completing a busy promotional tour for the Barbie film.

In the movie, Lipa plays a Barbie doll with a mermaid-inspired look and also contributes to the soundtrack with her disco-style track Dance the Night, which was released in May as the lead single.

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” the star told Vogue earlier this month. “I feel lucky that [director] Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid.”