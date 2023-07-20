Idris Elba was once over the moon on a kiss with Beyoncé

Beyoncé was Idris Elba's wife in 2009's 'Obsessed'

Idris Elba is considered one of the top stars of the industry. But the British actor was once enamored by the superstar status of Beyoncé when he worked with her on 2009's hit Obsessed.

"It was weird when I met her – within 20 minutes we had to kiss. I wasn't complaining. It was full on, we had to do these pictures for the wall, and it was full-on kissing. I was like, 'Oh god, I'm kissing Beyoncé, I can't believe it,'" the actor told Contact Music.



The Grammy winner also praised the Luther star for helping her comfortably fit into her role.

"He's [Idris Elba] amazing. And, you know, he brought out a lot of wonderful things in my performance. And, you know, he is a student and a great teacher. And we've spent a lot of time just with the two of us going back and forth with the script and making adjustments and making it our own, I learned so much working from him."

Helmed by Steve Shill, Obsessed saw Idris Elba and Beyoncé as a married couple.