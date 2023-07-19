Travis Scott's 'Utopia' concert at Egyptian Pyramids cancelled amidst cultural concerns

The planned 'Utopia' concert by American rapper Travis Scott, which was originally set to take place at the base of the pyramids on July 28, has been canceled by the Egyptian General Syndicate for Musical Professions. This decision comes after widespread controversy surrounding Scott's alleged 'satanic' beliefs and concerns regarding safety.

The syndicate released an official statement addressing the concert, emphasizing their commitment to security considerations and obtaining necessary approvals from relevant authorities when organizing public events.

While the syndicate has previously approved various events in recent months, the statement clarified that such approvals were granted under stringent conditions to ensure compliance with Egyptian societal norms and guidelines.

“Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the statement reads.

“Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” the statement added.