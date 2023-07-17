‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ returns with fresh faces and petty feuds

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ reboot has premiered with conflict over cheese

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premiered on Sunday, introducing a new cast as Bravo took a bold step to replace the former stars. Only time will tell if this change will be successful.

Nevertheless, the show followed the typical Real Housewives format, with conflicts arising from minor misunderstandings and etiquette issues.

In the first episode, a conflict arose as Sai and Brynn decided to ditch Erin’s plans for the group’s dinner at an eatery of her choice, which Erin called “hurtful” and an “obnoxious thing to do.”

Soon enough, the restaurant argument led to a conflict over “cheese.” Brynn recalled in a confessional that Erin was "distancing herself from Sai because Sai rubbed her a little bit wrong” when she criticized her for having cheese on her charcuterie board.

Brynn recalled: “Supposedly Sai goes, 'Oh, you eat cheese?' And Erin's like, 'Is that not cool or chic or something?' And supposedly Sai goes, 'That's weird.’ ”

Responding to Brynn’s claims, both Sai and Erin denied saying anything as such. "For the record, I did not say, 'Cheese, that's weird,' " Sai clarified in a confessional.

Whereas Erin said: “That is so obnoxious of Brynn. ... She literally makes s--- up. She now is making b------- up. I was telling her that in passing as a joke. To go back and be like, 'Oh, she said your cheese platter is bad.' Like, what the f---?"

Despite the initial conflict, the episode ended on a positive note with the ladies laughing, but the season preview hinted at more conflicts. Catch The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.