Kanye West's 'new' album 'on the way' amid industry boycott

Kanye West's close aide claimed about the new album

Kanye West's last album was over two years ago. This may be the appropriate time to enter the music fray with a new album as his anti-Semitic controversy rhetoric seemingly evaporated.

Roogo, who collaborated with the rapper on his previous album, claimed the rapper is going forward with a new album.

Appearing on the No Jumper podcast, the Duck For rapper spilled the beans on the workings of the hip-hop star.

"He's working on an album," Rooga told host Adam22.

However, the 28-year-old was mum about the further details despite the host's continued probing questions, and the former remained adamant not to spill anything.

West's released his last album in August 2021, titled Donda, which featured Rooga on an OK, OK track.



In other news, Ye and Censori have been married for seven months.

Now, a Tiktoker came with a wild claim that she was pregnant with Ye's child.

And what is the Donda's hitmaker's previous wife Kim Kardashian's reaction to that?

"Pissed," the Tiktoker user described the alleged emotions of the mother-of-four on the news.