Shakira unfazed by 13-year age difference with new beau Jimmy Butler: Source

Shakira proves she has no issues dating men younger than her by dating NBA star Jimmy Butler, who is 13 years her junior.

The Beautiful Liar singer, 46 is "unbothered" by their age difference and loves spending time with the athlete, 33, a source told Us Weekly.

Ever since her separation from her partner of 12 years Gerard Pique, the Columbian singer has been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and now the basketball player.

Speaking of their alleged romance, an insider told the publication that it is too early to say if their romance is long term or just a fling.

Shakira and Butler sparked romance rumours after they were spotted having dinner at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London earlier this week.

Dishing on their romance, the source said, “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

The insider added that there their 13-year age difference “doesn’t bother” Shakira “whatsoever” whose former boyfriend was also 10 years younger than her.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” the insider added.

Shakira and Pique’s kids, Sasha and Milan, are said to be longtime fans of Butler but he only met their mother not long ago.

The singer and Butler “have only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media,” the insider shared.