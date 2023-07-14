Barbie movie's star-studded soundtrack generates massive buzz

Barbie's soundtrack, officially named The Album is generating a lot of buzz as it features a roster of A-lister musicians.

The star-studded artist lineup for the soundtrack, The Album, was announced in three phases by Rolling Stone.

The first announcement revealing the first group of artists to be featured in the music video was made on May 23. Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Fifty-fifty, Gayle, Haim, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, Kid Laroi and Charli XCX were said to be part of the Barbie's soundtrack.

The second announcement revealing the names of Billie Eilish and her Finneas to be part of the music video was made on July 6.

On July 10, the final mystery artist to complete the lineup of singers for The Album was released and it happened to be, Sam Smith.

Smith later took to Instagram and said, "I cannot wait for you to hear what we have created together" adding "Barbie land! Here we come!!!".

The movie's lead actress Margot Robbie in an interview with Rolling Stone, said, there are some lyrics in the soundtrack that add an extra layer of comedy to the storyline.

She continued, "The music is basically the voice of the audience. The lyrics respond to what's happening onscreen. So, it isn't just a soundtrack - it is a device to enhance what the audience is watching and experiencing."