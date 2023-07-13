Coldplay perform Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' in Gothenburg

During their ongoing Music of the Spheres tour stop in Gothenburg, Coldplay surprised fans by performing a stripped-down version of the Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."



Chris Martin led the stadium in singing the memorable hook, as captured in a video of the performance.

The cover was performed towards the end of Coldplay's 25-song set and received an enthusiastic response from both the audience and the Backstreet Boys themselves.

The boyband expressed their excitement on Instagram, describing Coldplay's tribute as an honor and sharing a clip of Martin singing the song.

In a separate tribute the night before at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Coldplay paid homage to Elton John, who recently concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts after five years. The artists connected via live video across Sweden, broadcasting the exchange during their respective concerts on July 8. As Coldplay performed "Rocket Man," Chris Martin reached out to John.