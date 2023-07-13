Margot Robbie shows off figure in mini dress at ‘Barbie’ after-party

After spending the day posing for photos, Margot Robbie still managed to glow at the end of the night

Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a red mini dress as she made her out of the Chiltern Fire House in London from the Barbie afterparty. Earlier in the evening, she was a sight to behold in a satin pink gown at the premiere.

After spending the whole day posing for photos and attending premieres, the actress still managed to glow at the end of the night as she partied with the star-studded cast. Her toned legs were on full display in the satin dress that had lace detailing in the back.

She combined her fiery look with a matching pair of heels, a messy updo as well a glam makeup look.

Not one to be lacking in the fashion department, her co-star Ryan Gosling made his way out of the same party in a bright turquoise suit.

Dua Lipa, who plays the Mermaid Barbie in the film, donned a slip dress as she stepped outside of the celebrity hotspot. She wore the multi-coloured dress with a plunging neckline as well as rhinestone detailing at the Leicester Square premiere.

She completed the look with a pair of blue heels and her hair was pulled back into an updo.