Jamie Foxx reportedly has not fully recovered from the ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx may have made a couple of public appearances, but the actor has not fully recovered from his medical emergency that occurred in April.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again.”

However, the source added that the Django Unchained actor is “not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, first emerged on Sunday night, July 9, 2023, where he was seen aboard a yacht travelling along the Chicago River in the footage obtained by TMZ.

Following that, Foxx was spotted retrieving a woman’s purse in Chicago on Monday. In the video captured by a man named Quan Ellis, the multihyphenate artist found his mother’s purse and brought it to her. In the caption posted alongside the video stated that “Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good.”

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, when she revealed that he had sustained “a medical complication”.

While she did not disclose the details of the what had caused the health emergency, she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The insider also revealed to the outlet that the actor has a “huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much.”

Although, while he may be recuperating, Foxx is “feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right.”