Jamie Foxx returns to action

Jamie Foxx's recovery seems to be going very well as he's out and about in public now, with a media outlet getting the first glimpse of the star since his hospitalization.



The singer and actor, whose health has been a topic of concern and speculation, has appeared in the public for the first time since his undisclosed medical emergency in April.

The 55-year-old comedian, in the picture shared by TMZ, is seen cruising along on a mega-boat on the Chicago River Sunday. He appeared to be accompanied by some friends and members of his family around.



A vessel passed him by and gave the artist a big hurrah, Jamie waved back in response.

There's been a lot of speculation about Jamie's condition as he went out of the public eye. While details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, his co-star John Boyega recently provided a much-needed update to ease the worries of fans.

"Yeah. He's all good. He's all good. So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all," said Boyega during an interview with ET Canada.

He spent a night out on the town in the Chicago area Saturday, getting active on his feet, no less, and looking to be in great spirits there too, according to the same outlet.

Jamie seems to be well on his way to achieving full health again. Still no word on what exactly happened to him that sent him to the ER in the first place, but the point is -- he seems primed for a comeback.