Jane Adams rips apart 'The Idol' toxic set rumours

Jane Adams also blasted feminists for not believing 'The Idol' women's denials

Jane Adams is the latest member of The Idol that hits back the critics for spreading rumours about the HBO show despite strong denials.



Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 58-year-old, who plays, Jocelyn’s label executive, said, “What is amazing to me is no one’s listening — I’ve not seen that before in all my days, such a dogged ‘We refuse to change the narrative.”

Adding, “I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go ** yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening. You’re not listening!”

The actor also said she remained unbothered if the show rubs salt on some people.

“Free speech is the license to offend, period, full stop. The funniest stuff, to me, is going to offend a group of people no matter what you do,” Adams continued.

“I love the show. These days, to certain people, you almost have to apologize when you dislike something or you love something. I don’t really care anymore. That is one good thing about being a gray-haired lady — it’s almost like you get a license to not care.”

The Idol has completed its first season run with five episodes and opened to mostly negative reception.