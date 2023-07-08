'Twilight' to mark key milestone with live concert

'Twilight' is celebrating its 15th anniversary

Twilight is returning to celebrate its 15th anniversary with fans with a special live music event.

According to Digital Spy, the Eventim Apollo in London was selected to screen the movie to mark the honor milestone on October 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, the composer Carter Burwell will headline the musical event with a live rock orchestra.

Moreover, to pay tribute to the 2008's film's eerie and supernatural vibe, the organizers have devised a plan to fill the venue with more than 1,000 candles to bring special effects to the stage.

As per Ticketmaster UK, the tickets are live from 10 am on Friday, July 7.

Further, Twilight's tracks raked significant success, with the soundtrack album clinching the top spot on the Billboard charts in the US.

The film roped in music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas to curate the music, which included top artists, Muse's Supermassive Black Hole, Paramore's Decode, Linkin Park's Leave Out All the Rest, and Robert Pattinson's Let Me Sign.