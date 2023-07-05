Gloria Carter, JAY-Z's mother, ties the knot in New York City wedding

Gloria Carter, mother of JAY-Z, has reason to celebrate as she recently got married to her long-time partner Roxanne Wiltshire.
The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony held in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood over the weekend. TMZ, a popular entertainment news outlet, shared exclusive photos from the event.
The intimate celebration was attended by close friends and family, including JAY-Z and his wife, Beyoncé. Other notable guests included Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts.
Beyoncé took to Instagram to showcase her stunning attire for the occasion. She wore a peach-colored ensemble that consisted of a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt. To complement her look, she adorned herself with a feathered jacket, a lace handbag, and a stylish pair of shades.
Even Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, made a fashion statement at the event. The talented youngster donned a floor-length sage green silk gown by Reformation. She added a touch of elegance with a chain necklace and a pair of strappy heels, completing her ensemble with grace.
