Aniplex confirms TV adaptation of 'Fate/strange Fake' with teaser

The long-awaited special of anime Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- is now available to stream on Crunchyroll!



Aniplex has confirmed a TV anime adaptation of Fate/strange Fake. The highly anticipated series made its world premiere with a 1-hour episode titled Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn at Anime Expo 2023.



To accompany the announcement, a teaser visual was unveiled, drawing inspiration from the staff's exploration of Death Valley.

A-1 Pictures, known for their work on Fate/Apocrypha, will produce Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn, a TV special based on Ryogo Narita's light novel series.

Set in the same universe as the Fate/stay night anime, this new project takes place in the United States, 70 years after the Third Holy Grail war.

The main cast includes notable voice actors such as Kana Hanazawa, Yuki Ono, and Sumire Morohoshi. Crunchyroll will stream the special with both sub and English dub.