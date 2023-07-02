Johnny Depp appears in 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival trailer at opening ceremony

Johnny Depp's latest appearance at this year's Karlovy Vary Film Festival has become a highlight, featured in the festival's opening ceremony trailer.



The trailer, directed by Ivan Zachariáš, unfolds in Budapest's Hotel Gellért where Johnny Depp, famed for his role in What's Eating Gilbert Grape, enters with a guitar case in hand apparently headed for an "interview".

As he sits down, he is confronted with a "personal question" regarding his previous absence from receiving an award at the festival. In response, the 60-year-old actor humorously deflects, saying, "We're here to talk about music, really," before surprisingly revealing a trophy from his guitar case.

This onscreen appearance showcases Depp playfully poking fun at himself. It comes two years after the actor served as the festival's guest of honor in 2021, where he presented two films he had produced: Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan and Minamata.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zachariáš revealed, "Right at the start of the shoot he [Depp] told me that he would prefer to improvise. I was initially a bit taken aback, but it turned out to be a great idea, since Johnny ended up putting even more of his own personality into the trailer."

Zachariáš further mentioned that despite the wrap-up of filming, Depp expressed his interest in continuing the conversation, even with a waiting plane.

The festival organizers had given a sneak peek of the Depp trailer in May, and the executive director of the event, Kryštof Mucha, expressed his satisfaction, stating that it "turned out great," according to THR.