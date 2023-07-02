Princess Diana eyes were like 'mood board' on last birthday before death

Princess Diana showcased real happiness on her final birthday before death.

The Princess of Wales, who had turned 36 in 1997, showed off a visible 'glow' as she attended a gala at Tate Gallery's centenary.

Speaking about her mannerisms, body language expert Judi James admits she saw the mother-of-two sparkling on her final birthday.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Judi said: "Diana’s eyes were the most expressive part of her body, showing her emotions like a mood board throughout her marriage to Charles and beyond.

"From the age of 19, she had always seemed to have an expression of vulnerability and sadness as an ongoing option. Even when she smiled that doe-eyed look would tend to be there as a fall-back."

She added: "By this time in her life though her eyes were sparkling and sustaining a congruent eye smile.

"Her chin is up here, rather than lowered in that signature ‘shy-Di’ look and her confidence levels look at the highest they had been in her life.

"It was as though she had discovered her inner steel and developed as an independent woman rather than a young bride and tragic wife."