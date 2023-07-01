Anthony Mackie breaks his silence on Jonathan Major abuse claims

Anthony Mackie has recently broken his silence on Marvel star Jonathan Majors abuse allegations.



In a new interview with Inverse this week, Mackie was the first MCU actor who came out in favour of Majors against strangulation, harassment and assault claims involving an ex-partner.

When asked about the Creed III star, Mackie replied, “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country.”

“Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing,” said the actor.

Mackie continued, “So, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

“That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Majors was charged of harassment and misdemeanor and police called it “domestic dispute” at the time with his former girlfriend in March.

Following the news, Majors was dropped by his management team and also the US Army pulled him out from several advertisement starring the actor from circulation.

Not only that, he was also dropped from Walter Mosley novel adaptation The Man in My Basement.