Abigail Breslin says ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ co-star Alan Arkin will ‘always be grandpa’





Abigail Breslin, known for her role in Little Miss Sunshine, is bidding farewell to a cherished presence in her life.

The 27-year-old actress is grieving the loss of her on-screen grandfather, Alan Arkin, who passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday.

Breslin and Arkin co-starred in the 2006 comedy-drama Little Miss Sunshine, and he had a special place in her heart.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the actress paid tribute to her late co-star. “Alan Arkin was one of the most kindest, gentlest and hilarious actors I ever worked with," Breslin said. "We may not have been related in real life but he will always be Grandpa in my heart, I send my deepest sympathies to his wife Suzanne and his family.”

Exclusively to PEOPLE, the sons of the late actor from The Kominsky Method, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, confirmed their father's death and released a joint statement on behalf of their family.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," they said.

Despite having only 14 minutes of screen time in Little Miss Sunshine alongside Breslin, Arkin received an Oscar nomination for his role, as did Breslin.

The screenwriter and director won his first and only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film, demonstrating that he had the ability to make a lasting impression with his acting abilities even in a short amount of time.