Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend becomes his “rock” amid his struggles

Lewis Capaldi is being supported by his significant other Ellie Macdowall as he takes a break due to his Tourette’s syndrome. His break comes after he gave an epic performance at the Glastonbury festival.

There were rumours previously that the two had broken up after she didn't show up to watch his Glastonbury performance along with the rest of his family. However, MailOnline claims that the rumours are untrue and that Ellie is by his side and supporting him.

He will be taking a step away from touring “for the foreseeable future” as he feels he needs to take “much more time getting my mental and physical health in order.”

A friend of the iconic singer claimed: “Lewis needs to be around those who love him at the moment and Ellie is supporting and comforting him through this really difficult time. He absolutely adores her. She wasn’t at Glastonbury but his parents were, along with his very supportive team that he has around him. As soon as he got home, Ellie made sure she was here for him.”

Although Ellie resides in London, she spends a significant amount of her time with Lewis in Scotland where his family lives in Bathgate, West Lothian.

