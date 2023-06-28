Prince George takes after THIS royal in his ‘impressive’ flair for art

Prince George seems to have inherited his family’s flair for the arts from both sides.

Royal expert and former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond shed light on the young royal’s artistic skills.

“Prince] George seems to be a chip off the old block,” she told OK! Magazine.

She added the along with the nine-year-old’s mother Kate Middleton, his grandfather and great grandfather also shared the love of art.

“Prince Philip and King Charles were both incredibly talented, and Kate is very knowledgeable and interested in art,” Bond detailed. “And judging by George’s genuinely impressive painting, he is also pretty handy with the paint brush.”

Last year, to celebrate Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an impressive painting of a reindeer and robins in a snowy scene, which their eldest son had painted.

Previously, Charles talked about how creating art has mental health benefits as it “refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach.”

“You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings,” he added. “It all requires the most intense concentration and consequently is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know.”

The monarch detailed, “In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach. I took up painting entirely because I found photography less than satisfying.”

As for Kate, the Princess of Wales shares a love of music and art. Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, explained, “To have a senior member of the royal family who really cares about culture, museums and art, and is knowledgeable and supportive, is such a great thing for this country.”